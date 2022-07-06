NoCo Manufacturing Partnership Announces Trade Show and Major Sponsors for 2022 NOCOM Trade Show

Northern Colorado Manufacturing Partnership (NoCOMfg) has announced an in-person trade show with all returning major sponsors for its NOCOM 2022 manufacturing trade show on September 28. The event showcases Northern Colorado’s expanding manufacturing sector, connecting suppliers, manufacturers, capital, and services.

NOCOM is the largest in-person manufacturing trade show in Colorado and attracts manufacturers and their supply chain from across Colorado and beyond. Exhibitor booths are limited, and manufacturers are encouraged to purchase their booths soon.

“We know how important it is for our membership to host the trade show and we are committed to making it happen,” said Andy Newcomb, President, Precision Machined Products, and Northern Colorado Manufacturing Partnership, Board Chair. “With the support of our 4 original, major sponsors (FirstBank, Flood and Peterson, Plante Moran, Precision Machined Products) and the Colorado Workforce Development Council (CWDC), we expect NOCOM 2022 to play a huge role in strengthening the manufacturing industry of our region.”

The trade show theme “Creating Connections, Strengthening Workforce, Building Community” reflects the focus of the show for 2022. Attendees will meet with qualified decision-makers in the manufacturing industry, visit over 70 exhibitors, network with top companies in Colorado, attend private consulting sessions offered by the Small Business Development Center (SBDC, learn best practices and enjoy a kick-off B2B celebration.

For more information and to register for this event, visit www.nocomfg.com. For more information on sponsorships, contact Amanda Miller, NOCOM Event Coordinator, 970.231.0316, Amanda@psc.biz.

FirstBank began providing banking services in Colorado in 1963. Today, the bank maintains more than $19 billion in assets and operates more than 115 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona, and California. FirstBank offers a variety of checking accounts, savings accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, and a full range of commercial banking services, including financing, treasury management, and deposit accounts. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a leader in corporate philanthropy, contributing more than $65 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving all employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program.

Operating since 1939, Flood and Peterson is Colorado’s leading insurance broker and one of the largest privately held in the nation. Providing solutions in commercial insurance, employee benefits, surety, and personal insurance programs across a number of industries, Flood and Peterson is a long-term partner to its clients and community.

Recognized as a leader in automotive and mobility strategy, Plante Moran is among the nation’s largest accounting, tax, and consulting firms and provides a full line of services to organizations across many industry segments. In addition to automotive, Plante Moran has depth of expertise in manufacturing and distribution, private equity, Japanese-owned businesses, financial institutions, service, health care, public sector, and real estate and construction. Plante Moran has a staff of more than 3,000 professionals throughout Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, and Ohio with international offices in China, Mexico, India, and Japan.

Precision Machined Products, headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, with a second facility in Cody, Wyoming, is an AS9100 and ISO9001 certified, high-precision facility, with unsurpassed expertise in tight-tolerance manufacturing. Their customers are leaders in the United States aerospace, communications, and electronics industries— Tier 1 manufacturers and their suppliers who know that when it must be right, they can count on PMP.

The NoCo Manufacturing Partnership was formed in 2013 as a result of Governor Hickenlooper’s state Economic Development plan called the Colorado Blue Print. The Blue Print identified 11 key sectors of the economy in Colorado by region. Northern Colorado’s two main sectors identified were Health and Wellness and Advanced Manufacturing. Regions within the state were encouraged to form sector partnerships to provide more localized grassroots support to augment state efforts in each sector. These would be industry-specific, led by business, in partnership with economic development, education, and workforce development. A collaboration arose as part of the Blue Print process involving people from each of these affiliations and the NoCo Manufacturing Partnership was born. It continues to be an all-volunteer, business-led, FREE membership organization designed to support Northern Colorado manufacturers. It is served by a Board of Directors, representing each affiliation from private business to local government, as well as two active committees: Networking and Manufacturing Workforce. Find us on the web, Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.