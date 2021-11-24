Local Church Gives Away $40,000: Pays it Forward

In 1995 a generous parishioner gave a gift to the Bethel Presbyterian Church in Waterloo Iowa to be used for non-local mission giving. His gift had several stipulations, including sharing the gift with other churches in $40,000 increments.

The receiving church must agree to invest the money in an actively managed account, separate from the existing church governing body. Each year half of any profits are to be given to the mission team and the other half remains in the account for growth. Once the invested total reaches $80,000 it is split, with $40,000 given to another church to be used in a similar fashion. To date, 22 different churches have received an initial gift by Bethel Presbyterian Church.

Westminster Presbyterian Church (Fort Collins) was a 2008 recipient of the original gift. Since its inception, donations have been made to missions as far away as Africa, South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico, and as nearby as Greeley and Denver.

Westminster Presbyterian Church’s fund has reached the magic $80,000 and it is gifting $40,000 to the Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne, WY. They have agreed to follow the same rules as other gift recipients, including gifting another church when their fund reaches maturation. The original gift continues to grow!

Did you like what you just read? Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you. Click to Donate