BLUE ARENA ANNOUNCES RETURN OF THE NEW YEAR’S EVE EXTREME RODEO CHALLENGE

The New Year’s Eve Extreme Rodeo Challenge, presented by Pedersen Toyota, is back and will ring in the New Year at Blue Arena on December 31 at 7:30 p.m. The event will return with rodeo events, including Saddle Bronc Riding, Bareback Riding, Bull Riding, Bull Fighting, and the fan-favorite Mutton-Bustin’.

The New Year’s Eve Extreme Rodeo Challenge is a Northern Colorado staple when it comes to celebrating the New Year. This event is enjoyed by everyone from the first-time rodeo goer to the experienced rodeo fan; be sure to bring the whole family! Freestyle Bull Fighting, the craziest event in rodeo, features the toughest bulls against rodeo athletes who are trying to outmaneuver these power-house animals. The excitement is nonstop in this battle that truly puts man against beast.

The action doesn’t stop at Freestyle Bull Fighting. Bull Riding will be sure to keep you on the edge of your seat as bull riders go up against some of the best bucking stock in the country. These nationally acclaimed bull riders will team up with a top bullfighter and form a team to compete for the Extreme Rodeo Challenge Championship. The teams feature two bull riders, one bareback rider, one saddle bronc rider, and a freestyle bullfighter that compete throughout the night to be crowned the 2023 New Year’s Eve Extreme Rodeo Challenge Champions.

The entertainment will continue after the New Year’s Eve Extreme Rodeo Challenge at the K99 NoCo New Year’s Bash next door in the FNBO Building at The Ranch. Make a toast to 2024 with live music beginning at 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. Tickets are sold separately for this event.

Tickets for the New Year’s Eve Extreme Rodeo Challenge went on sale Friday, October 20, at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies Box office at Blue Arena or online at BlueFCUArena.com. Groups of 10 or more save on tickets! Call 970-619-4122 for more information.

About Blue Arena

The OVG360 managed Blue Arena at The Ranch Events Complex, located in Loveland, Colorado, is a 6,800 seat multi-purpose venue, which opened in September 2003, and is home to the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League. This multi-purpose facility can host concert settings in various capacities, hockey, basketball, indoor football, family shows, rodeos, trade shows and flexible set-ups to accommodate any event. Blue Arena, less than an hour drive from Denver and Cheyenne, Wyoming, has become the focal point for sports and entertainment in Northern Colorado.