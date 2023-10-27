Grammy-Winning Guitarist Jason Vieaux Joins Fort Collins Symphony for November “Rodrigo Reverie” Concert

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Your Fort Collins Symphony (FCS) is excited to present guest artist and Grammy Award-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux at its second Signature Concert, “Rodrigo Reverie,” at 7:30 PM on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at the Fort Collins Lincoln Center and via livestream. Under the baton of Maestro Wes Kenney, this lively concert includes: Joaquín Rodrigo’s renowned guitar Concierto de Aranjuez, Astor Piazzolla’s tango-inspired Sinfonietta, and Joseph Haydn’s Symphony No. 100, the “Military” Symphony.

In celebration of the Symphony’s 100th season, the internationally-acclaimed guitarist Jason Vieaux will perform Joaquín Rodrigo’s extraordinary Concierto de Aranjuez. Composer Rodrigo was blinded at the age of four and painstakingly wrote his music in braille. He composed this concerto between 1938 and 1939, during the Spanish Civil War. “It is named after the famous royal site on the shore of the River Tagus, not far from Madrid,” Rodrigo explained in a 1974 interview. “In its melody, the perfume of magnolias lingers, the song of birds and the whisper of fountains… [The concerto] lies dreaming beneath the foliage of the park that surrounds the Baroque palace, and only wishes to be as agile as a butterfly and as precise as a matador’s cape pass.” Audiences will recognize Rodrigo’s work from the movies School of Rock, Finding Forester, Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence, and Brassed Off! or from Miles Davis’s jazz interpretation from his album Sketches of Spain.

Featured Artist

The Grammy Award-winning guitarist Jason Vieaux is “among the elite of today’s classical guitarists” (Gramophone) and is described by NPR as “perhaps the most precise and soulful classical guitarist of his generation.” Vieaux has taught at the Cleveland Institute of Music for over 25 years and co-founded the guitar department at the Curtis Institute of Music in 2011.

Week-of-Concert Events

Composer Talk: Join CSU professor Dr. K. Dawn Grapes for an entertaining and informative lecture about the concert’s featured composers. Sponsored by the Friends of the Symphony. Light refreshments provided.

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Venue: Old Town Library, 201 Peterson St, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Admission: Free



Open Rehearsal: Learn firsthand what it takes for an orchestra to bring live music to the stage.

Date: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM

Venue: Lincoln Center, 417 W Magnolia St, Fort Collins, CO 80521

Admission: Free

Maestro’s Musings Pre-Concert Lecture: Ticket holders (in-person and via livestream) are invited to join Maestro Wes Kenney for a pre-concert lecture in the concert hall.

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Venue: Lincoln Center, 417 W Magnolia St, Fort Collins, CO 80521

Admission: Included with ticket purchase

Tickets/Details

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023, 7:30 PM Mountain Time

Where: The Fort Collins Lincoln Center: 417 West Magnolia Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521, and via live-stream

Cost: Adult: $25-67, Student/Child: $10, Livestream: $25 per device.

Tickets and more information: FCSymphony.org/Guitar or by calling the Lincoln Center Box Office at 970.221.6730 (Noon to 6 PM, Tuesday – Saturday) or LCTix.com.

About the Fort Collins Symphony

The Fort Collins Symphony has been an integral part of Northern Colorado’s cultural fabric since 1923 when visionary violinist Editha Todd Leonard established the Fort Collins Community Orchestra. In 1950, conductor Will Schwartz transformed the orchestra into the fully-professional Fort Collins Symphony that we know today. The FCS is led by Maestro Wes Kenney, now in his 21st season as the orchestra’s Music Director and Conductor.

The Fort Collins Symphony’s 100th Anniversary Season is dedicated to the memory of long-time board member John E. Roberts. FCS Season sponsors: Arts Without End, City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, Colorado Creative Industries, David & Alison Dennis, Lyric Cinema, National Endowment for the Arts, Dr. Ed Siegel, and Dr. Peter Springberg. “Rodrigo Reverie” Signature 2 sponsors: Bistro Nautile, Pattie Cowell & Sherry Pomering, Kenneth & Paisley Pettine, and Paul Wood Florist. Media Sponsors: CO Sound 105.5, KUNC 91.5 FM, KRFC 88.9 FM Radio FC, and North 40 News.

For More Information, please contact Jeremy D. Cuebas, Marketing and Communications Director, at 970.482.4823 or via email at Marketing@FCSymphony.org.