Blues & Cruise Car Show and Blues Music Festival in Downtown Loveland 

Kick off the summer with a day of great blues music and even better classic cars in the heart of downtown Loveland.

They have merged our popular Blues Music Festival with a Classic Car Show to bring you the best of both worlds. This event is free and open to the public.

In partnership with The Road Knights Car Club for this downtown event, the Road Knights will accept classic cars prior to 1980 models. No registration fee is required, and cars will be entered and parked first come, first serve until the spots are full (approx. 100 cars). Once the car show area is full, overflow show cars can park in any available spaces downtown or in a parking lot.

Due to space and capacity, no trailers or large vehicles will be allowed.

Classic cars can be viewed in the Foundry Plaza, 3rd street, 4th Street and 5th street blocks between Lincoln and Cleveland, as well as the parking lot at 5th and Lincoln. Live Blues music will be playing on 5th Street and at the Foundry Plaza throughout the day.

Local craft beer and food trucks can also be found in the Foundry Plaza, and additional food trucks will be parked in Sweetheart Alley.

Blues Festival Music Line Up:

5TH STREET STAGE MUSIC:

50 Shades of Blue | 12:00pm – 1:15pm

David Boyd Trio | 1:45pm – 3:00pm

FOUNDRY PLAZA STAGE MUSIC:

Mr Smyth | 12:00pm – 1:45pm

Bluz Kadillak | 2:15 – 4:00pm

Support for our events comes from the generosity of annual investor partners, FNBO, Xfinity, Natural Grocers, Breeze Thru Car Wash, as well as iHeart Media, and OBC Wine Project as the official beverage sponsor.

Visit www.downtownloveland.org/blues-cruise for more event details.