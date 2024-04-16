Local Market Days Program Reduces Food Insecurity and Promotes Healthy Aging

Market Days for Older Adults is a unique program that addresses food insecurity among older adults while supporting local agriculture. The program began in summer 2018.

Income-eligible participants who are 60+ receive vouchers to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables at the Larimer County Farmers’ Market. The vouchers are distributed at the market on the first Saturday of the month from June through October. Our funding comes from sponsors, donations, grants, and fundraising.

Patricia Lipinski, FNP, is a Nurse Practitioner at St. Luke’s Medical Clinic. She loves Market Days for older adults because of how it supports healthy aging for her clients. “Many of our patients live in poverty. One 90-year-old woman living alone was eating cat food. Market Days is greatly needed in our community,” she said.

From volunteers, local farmers, county leaders, and partners, Market Days is truly a community-wide effort.

For low-income older adults, the cost of fresh produce can be a barrier. More affordable food choices, such as dry and canned goods, are not the most nutritious options.

According to Hunger Free Colorado, 7.5% of older adults face hunger in Colorado.

Some of their participating community partners include:

The Larimer County Office on Aging

Housing Catalyst

Meals on Wheels Fort Collins

Neighbor to Neighbor

Loveland Housing Authority

St. Luke’s Medical Clinic

Red Feather Lakes Community Library

Grandfamily Coalition

Volunteers of America’s Cadence and Sanctuary Communities

Oakbrook I and II Senior Housing

For more information, contact Cheryl Noble at the Larimer County Extension Office: or 970-498-6000 or visit their website at larimer.gov.