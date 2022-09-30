Bounty & Brews Harvests the Best of Fort Collins Food and Brew for Unique Community Dining Event

After a two-year hiatus, Fortified Collaborations is pleased to present Bounty & Brews, their premiere Farm to Table dining event on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 5- 9 pm at Fossil Creek Nursery, 7029 South College, Fort Collins.

The dinner, now in its 9th year, pairs local craft breweries and restaurants for a multi-course family-style meal, set at Farmhouse tables in the covered patio area, surrounded by plants and fountains at Fossil Creek Nursery. The dinner showcases the best of our local harvest, with ingredients sourced from farms and ranches across the region, paired with locally crafted brews.

This year, Odell Brewing Company will be adding to the beverage options by providing wine in addition to their beloved brews. Other participating breweries include Equinox, Horse & Dragon, New Belgium, Purpose, and Zwei.

This year’s featured restaurants are Bistro Nautile, Café Vino, The Farmhouse at Jessup, Nick’s Italian, The Regional, and Tasty Harmony.

In addition to all the goodness included in the Bounty & Brews Dinner, perhaps the best part is that it will raise crucial funds for local non-profit, Sproutin’ Up and their youth programs. Anne Genson, Founder and Executive Director of the organization says, “The funds raised at this event will help Sproutin’ Up reach more kids with job skills, fresh food, cooking skills, and life-long friendships. In 2022 we doubled the number of kids in our programs from 2021 and we would love to do that again in 2023. Bounty & Brews and you can help us reach that goal!”

Thanks to event sponsors: Organic Alternatives, Fortified Collaborations, and Fossil Creek Nursery. The event will include live music by Fancy Bits, an abundant silent auction, and a free shuttle from Old Town, Midtown, and Zwei on the south end. Details and pickup locations are in the ticket link. Learn more and get tickets at: sproutinup.com.