Scholarships Available for Loveland Adults to Earn Their High School Diploma Online

It’s Never Too Late to Earn Your High School Diploma

August kicked off back to school season, which means students are gathering their supplies and heading off to start a new school year. Kids and young adults aren’t the only ones with school on their minds. Right now, Loveland Public Library has an exciting opportunity for adults wanting to earn their high school diploma.

If you’re a Loveland resident ages 19 or older, you can get your high school diploma for free with Loveland Public Library through the Career Online High School program. Career Online High School is an online diploma program that helps adult learners earn their high school diploma in an accommodating online learning environment with an emphasis on career skills. You’ll work closely with a supportive academic coach who will guide you throughout the program. No need to worry about your budget for this program — the library has scholarships available for Loveland residents to pay for the program.

To get started on earning your free diploma online, visit lovlib.org/cohs and take the “are you ready” survey to apply to the program. You will take a brief prerequisite course to help you get comfortable with the online course format and the technology you need to complete the program. After completion of the prerequisite, Loveland Public Library will contact you to discuss enrollment and the scholarship.

If you don’t have a device at home to take online classes with, the library can help. Ask a librarian how to get set up with technology to support your Career Online High School studies.

A high school diploma broadens your career prospects and opens opportunities for higher education to put you on track to achieve your career goals. Visit lovlib.org/cohs for more information, or reach out to info@cityofloveland.org if you have questions about Career Online High School or the scholarship program.