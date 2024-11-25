Breckenridge Brewery’s Fort Collins Location: A Promising Start Amid Operational Adjustments

By Blaine Howerton | New SCENE

In early August 2024, Breckenridge Brewery expanded its Colorado presence by opening a new 10,000-square-foot facility in Fort Collins. This establishment, located at 1020 E. Lincoln Ave., offers a full-service restaurant and a vibrant atmosphere, aiming to uphold the brewery’s legacy while fostering innovation and community collaboration.

Ryan Joy, a Colorado native with over a decade of brewing experience in Northern Colorado, was appointed as the head brewer for this location. Joy expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Born and raised in Colorado, I’ve spent twelve years honing my craft across Northern Colorado’s brewing landscape—from intimate taprooms to large-scale production. I’m passionate about creating beers that blend innovation with tradition, and I will bring the same philosophy to our new Breck Brew location in Fort Collins.”

The grand opening, celebrated with a “First Pour Party” on August 17, featured live music, local food trucks, and vendors. The event also included giveaways and prizes from sponsors like Never Summer, Zeal Optics, and Rovr Coolers. A special commemorative beer was crafted for the occasion, with proceeds benefiting Project C.U.R.E., a nonprofit delivering medical supplies to communities in need.

According to BizWest, Despite a strong initial reception, the brewery announced in late September that it would cease large-scale production at the Fort Collins facility. A spokesperson for Tilray Brands Inc., the parent company of Breckenridge Brewery, stated, “As the Tilray Beverages business continues to evolve and grow, we have recently undergone a restructuring and reallocation of resources to streamline operations and eliminate areas of duplication within the organization. As part of this process, we will be moving large-scale production from the Fort Collins facility to other Tilray brewing facilities.”

The Fort Collins location will continue to produce small-batch and pilot brews, and the taproom will remain open to the public. However, the shift in production focus led to staff reductions. An employee, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed being laid off due to the changes.

Community members have expressed mixed reactions to these developments. Some residents have noted the frequent turnover of businesses at the East Lincoln Avenue location, humorously referring to it as “cursed.” Nonetheless, patrons like Tanner Chambers have observed consistent customer presence, suggesting that the taproom continues to attract visitors.

According to their website, Breckenridge Brewery's Fort Collins location continues to host events and activities for the community.

As Breckenridge Brewery navigates these operational adjustments, the Fort Collins community remains hopeful that the establishment will continue to be a vibrant gathering place, offering unique brews and contributing to the local culture.