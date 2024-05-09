Celebrate Independence Day in Fort Collins on Thursday, July 4

The City of Fort Collins, in partnership with Elevations Credit Union, is hosting a full slate of Independence Day festivities this year on Thursday, July 4.

Activities planned for July 4 include the FireKracker 5K, Stars & Stripes Golf Tournament, community parade along Mountain Avenue, food truck rally, live music in City Park and much more! The day will conclude with celebratory fireworks at City Park.

Day of information including schedules, road closures, parking suggestions, and weather delays will be posted online and shared via social media channels – Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Emergency alerts will also be shared via text message to those who subscribe by texting FoCo4th to 888-777.

For more information regarding the Independence Day Celebration, visit fcgov.com/july4th.

Now Accepting Entries for Independence Day Parade

Celebrate America’s independence by participating in the community parade! Interested parties should submit an entry form by May 31. Entries will be reviewed on a first come, first served basis. This year’s parade feature is themed around celebrating the 2024 Summer Olympics. Create an entry that captures the enthusiasm and spirit of Independence Day, and your organization could win a free City Park Pool rental!

Parade applications, along with additional details on entry criteria, are available now at fcgov.com/july4th.