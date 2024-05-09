Explore Five Enchanting Gardens in Historic Old Town East

Support the Junior League of Fort Collins’ 41st Annual Garden Tour Event 

Fort Collins, CO – Five private gardens in Old Town East, Fort Collins, will  graciously open their doors in support of The Junior League of Fort  Collins’ annual Garden Tour on June 22, from 8:30am to 1:00pm,  presented by Fort Collins Nursery. 

The Junior League of Fort Collins is an organization of women  whose mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful  community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training. 

Attendees can enjoy an accessible walking tour through beautiful  landscapes, guided by master gardeners. The event also features a “block  party” with food trucks and live music, offering a fun way to support the  local community. 

Proceeds from the $20 general admission tickets go toward programs  benefiting women and children across Northern Colorado. Tickets can be  purchased online or at the event. 

“The Garden Tour event is a cherished tradition that brings together  garden enthusiasts and community supporters alike,” said Morgan  Gleasman Pollock, President of The Junior League of Fort Collins. “It’s our  main fundraising initiative, and the proceeds go directly toward funding  programs that benefit women and children across Northern Colorado.” 

For more information and tickets, visit jlgardentour.org.

To  learn more about the Junior League of Fort Collins go to https://www.jlfortcollins.org 

 

 

