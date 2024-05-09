Explore Five Enchanting Gardens in Historic Old Town East

Support the Junior League of Fort Collins’ 41st Annual Garden Tour Event

Fort Collins, CO – Five private gardens in Old Town East, Fort Collins, will graciously open their doors in support of The Junior League of Fort Collins’ annual Garden Tour on June 22, from 8:30am to 1:00pm, presented by Fort Collins Nursery.

The Junior League of Fort Collins is an organization of women whose mission is to advance women’s leadership for meaningful community impact through volunteer action, collaboration, and training.

Attendees can enjoy an accessible walking tour through beautiful landscapes, guided by master gardeners. The event also features a “block party” with food trucks and live music, offering a fun way to support the local community.

Proceeds from the $20 general admission tickets go toward programs benefiting women and children across Northern Colorado. Tickets can be purchased online or at the event.

“The Garden Tour event is a cherished tradition that brings together garden enthusiasts and community supporters alike,” said Morgan Gleasman Pollock, President of The Junior League of Fort Collins. “It’s our main fundraising initiative, and the proceeds go directly toward funding programs that benefit women and children across Northern Colorado.”

For more information and tickets, visit jlgardentour.org.

To learn more about the Junior League of Fort Collins go to https://www.jlfortcollins.org