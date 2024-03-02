Celebrate Oyster Month in March with an Entire Month of Oyster Specials

Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, Colorado’s most trusted source for fresh, sustainable seafood for 30 years, will celebrate Oyster Month throughout March with an entire month of oyster specials and all-you-can-eat-and-drink events, all culminating in National Oyster on the Half Shell Day on March 31.

Jax Bubbles & Pearls Events : In celebration of Oyster Month, Jax is hosting two Bubbles & Pearls events.

Bubbles & Pearls: The Kick Off on Sunday, March 3 — $125 per person

Guests will enjoy an all-you-can-eat-and-drink menu including raw oysters, oyster sliders, oysters Rockefeller, chargrilled oysters, fried oysters and buffalo-style oysters, all paired with bubbles and beer. Click here to purchase tickets



Bubbles & Pearls: The Throw Down on Sunday, March 24 – $225 per person

A luxurious oyster gala, the Throw Down features four stations hosting super-luxe West Coast oyster bites (like a caviar-topped oyster) paired with premium sparkling wines hand-picked by a master somm. Click here to purchase tickets



Jax Oyster Month Specials : These bivalve-centric specials feature fresh, chef-driven takes on both East Coast and West Coast oysters. From Friday, March 1 through Saturday, March 16, Jax will serve a selection of East Coast oysters; and from Sunday, March 17 through Sunday, March 31, it will serve a variety of West Coast Oysters:

East Coast (Hot): Oysters LeRuth with blue crab, shrimp, the trinity (onions, bell peppers and celery) and parmesan

East Coast (Cold): A raw oyster on the half shell with tomato, cucumber and shallot gazpacho

West Coast (Hot): Uni butter baked oyster with grated lemon zest and smoked paprika

West Coast (Cold): Oysters and pearls — a raw oyster on the half shell with tapioca, sabayon and caviar

New Brunch Eats at The Post Chicken & Beer :

The Post Chicken & Beer brings a brand-new brunch menu to weekend mornings, featuring classic breakfast dishes made with fresh ingredients that incorporate The Post’s deep love for fried chicken. The new dishes include savory options such as Hot Bene, a toasted sourdough English muffin, two poached eggs, collard greens, hollandaise, Nashville hot sauce and crispy chicken skin; Biscuits & Gravy, featuring The Post’s cheddar biscuits, two over-easy eggs and white sausage gravy topped with green onion, with the option to add fried chicken on the side; Classic Eggs Benedict, a toasted sourdough English muffin, breakfast sausage patties, two poached eggs topped with hollandaise; Smoked Salmon Benedict, a griddled English muffin served with cold smoked salmon, two poached eggs, arugula, pickled red onion and horseradish dill hollandaise; and Jimmy’s Egg Sammy, featuring a sausage patty, fried egg, American cheese, arugula, and a cherry pepper mayo on toasted brioche served with breakfast potatoes. Sweet dishes include a Fruit & Grain Bowl with Colorado quinoa porridge, sweet coconut milk, toasted almonds and fruit; and a Strawberry Banana Waffle topped with whipped mascarpone and maple syrup.

For more information, visit postchickenandbeer.com.