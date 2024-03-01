Downtown Greeley Announces 10th Annual “Blarney on the Block” St. Patrick’s Day Celebration 

The Downtown Development Authority in Greeley has announced the 10th annual “Blarney on the Block” St. Patrick’s Day celebration to be held at 2 pm Saturday, March 16th, on Downtown Greeley’s 9TH Street Plaza. The 4-block parade will start at 2:30 pm.

Everyone is invited to wear their green and participate in the afternoon festivities, including the Ent Credit Union Blarney Parade, featuring The Northern Colorado Caledonia Pipe and Drum Band.

The McTeggart Irish Dancers will entertain spectators on the 9th Street Plaza. We will have music by the premier Irish Pub Band, Keep Britain Irish! This will also be our signature “Go-Cup” event, so patrons can enjoy an adult beverage outside on the 9th Street Plaza during the festivities.

This is a “small-town” parade, so the community is invited to join in, too! Decorate your bikes, strollers, and wagons, and dress up the family.

The parade route starts on 9th Ave. between 6th St. and 7th St. (east side of the DoubleTree Hotel). Be there, ready to line up no later than 2:10 pm. Groups and organizations must register beforehand with the DDA. The parade will travel down 8th St AND 9th St.

2 pm – Go-Cup service and the McTeggart Irish Dancers on 9 th St plaza

2:30 pm – Ent Credit Union Blarney Parade – 8 th and 9 th streets

3:00-3:30 – Northern Colorado Caledonia Pipe Band – 9 th St Various locations

4:00 pm to 6 pm – Irish Pub band “Keep Britain Irish” – 9 th St plaza stage

There is fun for the whole family, so get your green on and bring out your Irish. Kiss the Blarney Stone for the gift and gab.

Register for the parade by emailing karen@greeleydowntown.com

Sponsor this event by emailing daniela@greeleydowntown.com

More info is available at Greeleydowntown.com or Downtown Greeley on Facebook.