Downtown Greeley Announces 10th Annual “Blarney on the Block” St. Patrick’s Day Celebration 

The Downtown Development Authority in Greeley has announced the 10th annual “Blarney on the Block” St. Patrick’s Day celebration to be held at 2 pm Saturday, March 16th, on Downtown Greeley’s 9TH Street Plaza. The 4-block parade will start at 2:30 pm.
Everyone is invited to wear their green and participate in the afternoon festivities, including the Ent Credit Union Blarney Parade, featuring The Northern Colorado Caledonia Pipe and Drum Band.
The McTeggart Irish Dancers will entertain spectators on the 9th Street Plaza. We will have music by the premier Irish Pub Band, Keep Britain Irish! This will also be our signature “Go-Cup” event, so patrons can enjoy an adult beverage outside on the 9th Street Plaza during the festivities.
This is a “small-town” parade, so the community is invited to join in, too! Decorate your bikes, strollers, and wagons, and dress up the family.
The parade route starts on 9th Ave. between 6th St. and 7th St. (east side of the DoubleTree Hotel). Be there, ready to line up no later than 2:10 pm. Groups and organizations must register beforehand with the DDA. The parade will travel down 8th St AND 9th St.
- 2 pm – Go-Cup service and the McTeggart Irish Dancers on 9th St plaza
- 2:30 pm – Ent Credit Union Blarney Parade – 8th and 9th streets
- 3:00-3:30 – Northern Colorado Caledonia Pipe Band – 9th St Various locations
- 4:00 pm to 6 pm – Irish Pub band “Keep Britain Irish” – 9th St plaza stage
There is fun for the whole family, so get your green on and bring out your Irish. Kiss the Blarney Stone for the gift and gab.
Register for the parade by emailing karen@greeleydowntown.com
Sponsor this event by emailing daniela@greeleydowntown.com
More info is available at Greeleydowntown.com or Downtown Greeley on Facebook.
Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.
BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released!Click to Donate
Be the first to comment