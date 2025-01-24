Celebrating 38 Groovy Years with Shakedown Street!

This advertising makes North Forty News possible:

Northern Colorado, get ready to groove! Shakedown Street, Colorado’s legendary Grateful Dead tribute band, is marking 38 incredible years of keeping the Dead’s spirit alive. Whether you’re a lifelong Deadhead or just looking for an unforgettable night of music, this milestone celebration promises to be one for the ages.

A Legacy of Love and Music

Formed in 1987, Shakedown Street has become synonymous with Colorado’s vibrant music scene. Over nearly four decades, the band has brought the timeless sound and community spirit of the Grateful Dead to fans across the region. Known for their authentic recreations of the Dead’s catalog, their shows are a masterclass in improvisation, musicianship, and that ineffable feeling of connection.

As noted on their official website, “Shakedown Street has been one of the most longstanding, successful, and well-known Grateful Dead tribute bands in the world, continuing the legacy of the Dead’s music” (shakedownstreetband.com).

A Night to Remember

The 38th-anniversary celebration will take place at the Aggie Theatre on Friday, February 21, 2025. Doors open at 7 pm, and the show kicks off at 8 pm. Expect a setlist that journeys through decades of Dead favorites, along with a few surprises for devoted fans. The evening will also feature local vendors, food trucks, and craft beer to round out the experience.

Tickets are FREE BEFORE 9pm for 21+. Don’t wait—this is sure to be a popular event!

Shakedown Street’s Impact on Northern Colorado

Beyond their music, Shakedown Street has built a community that celebrates the Grateful Dead’s ethos of love, peace, and togetherness.

According to a feature in the Coloradoan, the band’s connection to its fans is profound, with guitarist Josh Rosen reflecting, “We try to capture the essence of what the Grateful Dead represented, and that’s about bringing people together through music” (source).

Over the years, Shakedown Street has performed at countless venues, festivals, and community events, making their music an integral part of Colorado’s cultural fabric. Their dedication to recreating the Dead’s legendary live performances has earned them a devoted following and cemented their status as one of the premier tribute bands in the country.

Join the Celebration!

Grab your tie-dye, dust off your dancing shoes, and join Shakedown Street for a night of pure joy. Whether it’s your first show or your fiftieth, you’re guaranteed to leave with a smile on your face and a song in your heart.

For more details on the event, visit https://www.z2ent.com/aggie-theatre.

For ongoing coverage of Northern Colorado’s best music and events, keep it tuned to North Forty News at northfortynews.com.