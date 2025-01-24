Navigating the Chill: Reflections on a Frosty Week and Community Highlights

This advertising makes North Forty News possible:

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com By Blaine Howerton, Publisher

North Forty News

Hello, Northern Colorado!

What a week it’s been! As temperatures plummeted, I bundled up in every layer I could find while navigating the icy roads of Fort Collins. It was a stark reminder of how unforgiving Colorado winters can be—and how resilient our community is when faced with challenges. Despite the chill, I saw neighbors shoveling sidewalks, lending a hand to one another, and embracing the season’s beauty.

As we stay warm, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the stories that have captured your attention this week. Here are the top three articles that sparked conversations across our community:

“Fort Collins Melting Pot Celebrates 20 Years” – Readers loved diving into the story behind this iconic restaurant in Old Town. From its rich history to its delicious offerings, it’s clear the Melting Pot holds a special place in our hearts. “Northern Colorado Braces for Weekend Snowstorm” – With NOAA and NWS forecasts predicting a heavy snowfall, this article kept you informed and prepared for the elements. Many of you shared your own snow-day plans, from sledding in Red Feather Lakes to cozying up with a good book. “Operation King Friday: Northern Colorado Drug Task Force Shuts Down Major Drug Trafficking Network” – This breaking news story captured significant attention as the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force successfully dismantled a major drug trafficking network. The operation highlighted the dedication and hard work of local law enforcement in keeping our community safe.

At North Forty News, we publish fresh, daily stories to keep you informed. Visit us anytime at northfortynews.com. For those who enjoy reading everything in one place, our weekly e-edition is available online for FREE at northfortynews.com/this-week.

Want to stay even more connected? Here’s how:

Daily News Emails : When you make a donation, you’ll receive daily news emails directly in your inbox, ensuring you’re always up to date. Visit northfortynews.com/subscribe to support our work and sign up.

: When you make a donation, you’ll receive daily news emails directly in your inbox, ensuring you’re always up to date. Visit northfortynews.com/subscribe to support our work and sign up. Weekly Email: Our e-edition is emailed weekly to anyone who signs up. You can find the sign-up form conveniently located on the first page of the e-edition.

Whether you prefer daily updates or a weekly roundup, we’re here to bring you the stories that matter most to Northern Colorado.

Stay warm, stay safe, and as always, thank you for letting us be part of your journey.

Kindest regards,

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News

