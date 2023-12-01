Champagne Drip Announces Stop in Fort Collins in January

Champagne Drip

w/ LeCarte, SCHLOOB, DJTeagZ

Aggie Theatre

Friday, January 26, 2024

Doors: 8pm | Show: 9pm

Tickets on sale now HERE

Advance: $27 / Day of Show: $32 (+fees)

Champagne Drip, the musical incarnation of Los Angeles-based producer Samuel Pool, was born from the philosophy that innovation springs from inspiration. The statement ringing true throughout the years, Pool has proven himself to be a trailblazer within the bass music sector of electronic music. With seasoned expertise predominantly rooted in genres such as dubstep and drum and bass, his discography consists of countless renowned records, right alongside his multiple headline tours and appearances at some of the world’s largest festivals.

Widely known for his sonic concoctions of diverse textures and rich melodies swathed in his decidedly uplifting project, Champagne Drip is set to continue skyrocketing upon a purely upwards trajectory. Consistently pulling inspiration from his own surrounding environment, his sound is an ever-evolving source that naturally inspires others in turn.

Tickets available at Aggie Theatre Box Office or online at https://www.z2ent.com/aggie-theatre.

