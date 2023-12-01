Columbine Health Systems Hosts Holiday Blood Drive

December is a month of giving, and what better gift to give than the gift of life? Columbine Health Systems has partnered with Garth Englund Blood Center to make it easy and convenient to donate blood with the “Columbine Spirit of Giving Blood Drive.” Blood donations will be used to help those in need right in our own communities. They help supply Poudre Valley Hospital, Medical Center of the Rockies, Greeley Hospital, and Longs Peak Hospital.

The holiday season is an especially busy time, so there are three options to donate.

December 15 at Lakeview Commons, 1422 W. 29 th Street in Loveland from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Street in Loveland from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm December 18 at Lemay Avenue Health & Rehab, 4824 S. Lemay Avenue in Fort Collins from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

December 19 at Drake Center, 802 W. Drake Road in Fort Collins from 10:00 am – 3:00 pm

Walk-ins are welcome; however, appointments are strongly recommended and can be made here. The donation process takes 30 to 45 minutes. Donors are advised to eat a good meal before their appointment.

About Columbine Health Systems

Since 1971, Columbine Health Systems has provided quality care for seniors. This has evolved to include a full range of services including patio homes, independent living, assisted living, therapy services, infusion therapy, home care, medical equipment, Centre Pharmacy, Front Range Geriatric Medicine, chaplains, and transportation. Info: https://www.columbinehealth.com