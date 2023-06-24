Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum Announces Country Line Dance Lessons

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

With David Urquidez and Tina Borgaard

Get ready to unleash your inner cowboy or cowgirl at Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum’s Country Line Dancing event featuring the dynamic duo, David Urquidez and Tina Borgaard! Join us for a toe-tapping, boot-stomping extravaganza that will make you the star of the country bar.

Don’t miss this unforgettable night of twirling, spinning, and two-stepping across the porch of the Blue FCU patio. Tickets are only $15 per person or $25 per couple. Grab your dancing shoes and a water bottle, and get ready to create lasting memories!

Purchase your tickets at https://www.oldwestmuseum.org. Not a member yet? Join us at https://www.oldwestmuseum.org/membership to unlock exclusive access to exciting events and so much more!.

Quick Facts:

What: Country Line Dance Lessons with David Urquidez

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023, from 6:00PM – 8:00PM

Where: Blue FCU Headquarters, 2401 E Pershing Blvd, Cheyenne, WY 82001, USA

Contact: Jean Krause, Education Coordinator, jean.krause@oldwestmuseum.org, Direct: 307-778-7202