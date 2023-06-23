Signal Work at Linden and Jefferson to Cause Intermittent Street Closures

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Drivers in downtown Fort Collins will experience intermittent lane closures on northbound Linden Street as the City’s Traffic Operations Department replaces a damaged traffic signal pole.

Weather permitting, northbound Linden Street (toward Willow Street) will close between Jefferson Street and the railroad tracks several times over the next several days (Sunday morning, June 25; and Wednesday, June 28).

The remainder of Linden Street will be unaffected by this work. Drivers should use caution in the work zone and plan alternate routes.