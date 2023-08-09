Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum Celebrates Grand Opening Reception of New Entrance and Phase I Expansion

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum has announced the much-anticipated opening reception for its new entrance and its ambitious expansion project’s successful completion of Phase I. The celebration is set to take place on August 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the museum’s location in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum has been an iconic cultural institution, preserving and celebrating the rich heritage of the American West since its inception in 1978. The completion of Phase I marks a significant milestone in the museum’s ongoing commitment to enhancing visitor experiences and showcasing the history and culture of the Old West in an engaging and immersive way.

The opening reception will feature a festive atmosphere and a chance to see the Museum’s annual CFD Western Art Show and their newest exhibit, Bridging Cultures, dedicated to exploring the vast relationship between Native American Communities and Cheyenne Frontier Days™. Light refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will be served as a gesture of hospitality.

The Cheyenne Frontier Days™ Old West Museum extends its heartfelt gratitude to all donors, sponsors, and partners who have generously supported this Phase I expansion. Their commitment to preserving the legacy of the American West has made this transformative project possible.

Admission to the grand opening reception is complimentary and open to the public. The museum encourages all visitors, history enthusiasts, and community members to join in this celebration of Western heritage.