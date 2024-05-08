Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum Prepares to Host Murder Mystery Dinner

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) Old West Museum will host the 3rd Annual Murder Mystery Dinner – Murder in the Roaring 20s. The dinner will take place at the Red Lion Hotel & Conference Center on May 17, 2024 at 5:30 p.m.

Keep your wits about you, and join us for a vintage romp through the 1920s during the Murder Mystery Dinner – Murder in the Roaring 20s. Get thrown into a night of mystery, intrigue, and murder you will never forget. With a killer crowd of people waiting for the murderer to arrive on the scene, this night will keep everyone guessing who the next victim will be. Just be careful because you could be next!

“The year is 1925 — the location, Club Lucky, a notorious Speakeasy. You have been invited to witness the stupefying mentalist, “The Amazing Alexander”. Along the way, you’ll meet the likes of “Tough” Tony Bosco, Flossie Muldoon, Mugsy Doyle & Tara Bow. Be sure to keep your eyes open as tempers start to flare and you just might be called upon to help solve the crime! Remember to wear your gangster, flapper, and other 1920s attire!”

Tickets are $70 for Museum Members, $80 for Non-Members, $525 for a Member Table, and $600 for a Non-Member Table. Ticket Prices increase at the door to $90. Please purchase your group’s tickets in one transaction to guarantee seating together. We recommend groups of 6 or more purchase a table.

Who: CFD Old West Museum Murder Mystery Dinner

When: Friday, May 17th, at 6:00PM

Where: The Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center, 204 W Fox Farm Rd

Contact: Amanda Marshall, [email protected], 307-778-7289