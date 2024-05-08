CSU Breaks Ground on New Veterinary Health and Education Complex

“This is an opportunity for CSU, as a leader in vet med, to help solve some of these challenges,” he said. “That’s what motivates me every day. With the industry shifting as much as it is, we may not have all the answers, but to stay on top of these changing dynamics, we’re moving toward having some of them.”

Johannes has seen a lot of change in the time he’s been a veterinarian. When he was at CSU as an intern in the late 1990s, the focus was almost entirely on specialty medicine; very little attention was paid to primary care, he said. Helping CSU continue to lead in the field amid these kinds of shifts is a big reason why Johannes returned to Fort Collins in 2022.

The new clinic, Johannes said, will also focus on improving access to care for Northern Colorado pet owners who might otherwise not be able to afford veterinary services. “Veterinary medicine is getting priced out of range of a lot of people,” he said. “So, can we improve access for those individuals while we’re training our students?”

The increased demand on veterinarians during the past several years has meant that both new graduates and clinicians who have practiced veterinary medicine for years are struggling with burnout and other mental health and wellness issues. Veterinarians are two to four times more likely to die by suicide than the general population, according to a 2019 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study.

Dr. Matthew Johnston, professor of avian, exotic, and zoological medicine and co-chair of the college’s curriculum renewal committee, has seen the impact first-hand among colleagues and students. “We started seeing declining attendance at lecture-based courses. We’ve seen upticks in students leaving the program not for academic reasons, but for mental health reasons,” Johnston said. “I personally have colleagues who have died by suicide. I just met with a student a few weeks ago who told me he’s an alcoholic and needs help.”

Johnston, who has taught for more than 20 years, is passionate about building a curriculum that can help with these issues. He believes the program can have a significant impact by changing the way it teaches veterinary medicine. Fewer static lectures. More hands-on learning and group work. Dedicated breaks throughout the semester for reflection and restoration. “We’re not just going to give you information about mental health and wellness, we’re changing the whole system,” Johnston said. “CSU is radically flipping the script more than any vet school has done.”

Johnston is particularly excited about a move toward more collaborative learning. For example, he said, students might be asked to look over a list of microbes before class. There might be a small accountability quiz at the beginning of their next session, low stakes. Then, Johnston said, instead of a lecture, the instructor might organize small groups to discuss hypothetical scenarios involving those microbes. “Now, let’s say we’ve got a dog with diarrhea, and we can get together in groups and talk next steps, and what antibiotics you’re going to pick,” Johnston said. “So, very different learning, and we think that’s going to help with wellness maybe more than anything.”

During 2021 and 2022, the early years of the pandemic, Pamela Kemp, who’d been newly appointed as the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine counselor and manager of wellbeing programs, saw a significant need for an increased focus on student mental health. Kemp was conducting individual counseling sessions with about 25 Doctor of Veterinary Medicine students per week. She quickly realized she would not be able to help the more than 600 vet students on her own. “Those were tough years,” she said. “It just became very apparent that first year that this was a big need.”

Given her role and experience, Kemp has helped further integrate wellbeing into the new curriculum. Some of those changes have already occurred. CSU was the first vet school in the world to offer a specific course borrowed from human medicine called Healer’s Art; instead of discussing chemistry or anatomy, students focus on the pitfalls of compassion fatigue and less tangible ideas such as meaning and purpose. Having a new curriculum that values these types of conversations will be beneficial to students, Kemp said. “The structure is going to be different and more supportive,” she said. “I really hope it helps our students experience a lower baseline anxiety level.”

For his part, Johnston believes the payoff will be considerable. “We’ve done this right,” he said. “We’re giving ourselves the best chance of success, which is why we were saying we’re going to be the most progressive veterinary curriculum in the world.”