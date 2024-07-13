City of Fort Collins Center for Creativity Celebrates its Grand Opening

The City of Fort Collins Cultural Services Department welcomes all community members to the Grand Opening of the Center for Creativity on Saturday, July 27, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Center for Creativity is located at 200 Mathews St. in Fort Collins. The original building has a rich history dating back to 1903 when it was once the City’s Carnegie Library. The building was built with red sandstone from a quarry once located in the town of Stout, Colorado, which now mostly lies beneath Horsetooth Reservoir.

Given the historical significance of the building, the City sought to keep the architectural character of the building and was determined to revitalize the space for use as a cultural and community hub. With partial funding of $1.7 million from the 2015 Community Capital Improvement Program and a $2.4 million award of a Community Revitalization Grant through the State of Colorado’s Office of Economic Development & International Trade, in addition to other endowments and fundraising initiatives, the building has been revitalized and continues to feature it sandstone roots.

The Center for Creativity, with its new structural upgrades, mechanical improvements, and modern technologies in sustainability and accessibility, will now serve as a distinctive space for artists, performances, meetings, workshops, classes, and special events. In addition to other facilities like The Gardens on Spring Creek, The Lincoln Center, and the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, The City of Fort Collins Cultural Services Department is adding this new space to serve the community and keep arts and culture thriving in Fort Collins. With the addition of the Center for Creativity, the City hopes to create an affordable and accessible space for local art to thrive.

In conjunction with National Arts and Health Day, the Center for Creativity will kick off its Grand Opening on July 27 at 10 a.m. with family-friendly activities, performances, and the chance for community members to sneak peek at some of the collaborative programming the Center will offer to the community. The City invites all community members to drop in and join the fun!