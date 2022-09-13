Today’s Weather: 9/13/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly to mostly cloudy. High 87F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|4
|69
|88
|55
|Berthoud
|2
|70
|87
|57
|Fort Collins
|0
|64
|87
|59
|Greeley
|0
|72
|89
|55
|Laporte
|2
|70
|86
|59
|Livermore
|4
|64
|82
|56
|Loveland
|1
|73
|88
|58
|Red Feather Lakes
|2
|64
|72
|50
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|4
|64
|86
|58
|Wellington
|0
|74
|86
|57
|Windsor
|2
|64
|88
|56
|*As of September 13, 2022 9:00am
