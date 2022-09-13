Today’s Weather: 9/13/22

September 13, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly to mostly cloudy. High 87F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight will be mostly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 69 88 55
Berthoud 2 70 87 57
Fort Collins 0 64 87 59
Greeley 0 72 89 55
Laporte 2 70 86 59
Livermore 4 64 82 56
Loveland 1 73 88 58
Red Feather Lakes 2 64 72 50
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 4 64 86 58
Wellington 0 74 86 57
Windsor 2 64 88 56
*As of September 13, 2022 9:00am

