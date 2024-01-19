Colorado Ballet Presents Rocky Mountain Regional Premiere of Val Caniparoli’s Jekyll & Hyde

Colorado Ballet invites audiences on a chilling journey as it presents the Rocky Mountain regional premiere of Val Caniparoli’s full-length ballet Jekyll & Hyde, February 2–11, at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Inspired by Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic Gothic novella, this production explores the depths of the human psyche through its haunting narrative, powerful choreography, and evocative score performed live by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra, featuring music from acclaimed composers Frédéric Chopin, Krzysztof Penderecki, Henryk Górecki, Wojciech Kilar, and Henryk Wieniawski. Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate “Colorado Ballet is thrilled to bring Jekyll & Hyde to Denver for its regional premiere,” stated Artistic Director Gil Boggs. “Not only does this production showcase the incredible talent and artistic range of our dancers, but it also demonstrates our commitment to expanding the company’s repertoire by presenting compelling new works that resonate with our diverse community. I invite Colorado audiences to enjoy a captivating and thought-provoking experience unlike anything they’ve seen before.” Jekyll & Hyde unfolds against the atmospheric backdrop of Victorian London, where the eminent Dr. Jekyll grapples with the enigmatic dance between good and evil. As Dr. Jekyll seeks to unlock the mysteries of his nature, he unleashes his evil alter ego, Mr. Hyde, leading to a harrowing journey of transformation and self-discovery. Recommended for audiences ages 13 and up, Jekyll & Hyde includes adult themes and depictions of violence, drug use, mental illness, and prostitution. Parental discretion is advised. Tickets are available for all performances at COLORADOBALLET.ORG. PERFORMANCE DATES & TIMES

Friday, February 2, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 2 p.m.

Saturday, February 3, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 2 p.m.

Friday, February 9, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.*

Saturday, February 10, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 2 p.m. *Audio-described performance.

TICKETS

Tickets range from $40 to $160. Visit COLORADOBALLET.ORG or call Patron Services at (303) 339-1637 to purchase tickets.

To continue to reduce the number of ticket resellers, please purchase directly through Colorado Ballet via the website or phone number listed above. Tickets purchased through resellers may not be valid.

EVENT LISTING FOR Jekyll & Hyde

Colorado Ballet presents Jekyll & Hyde

February 2–11, 2024 | Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Tickets start at $40 at COLORADOBALLET.ORG

Havoc is unleashed on Victorian London when one man struggles with the terrifying dance between the good and evil that lies within. Colorado Ballet will treat audiences to a U.S. premiere of the full-length ballet Jekyll & Hyde, choreographed in 2020 by Val Caniparoli. Inspired by the classic Gothic novella by Robert Louis Stevenson, this neoteric production explores the depths of the human psyche. It features music by acclaimed composers Frédéric Chopin, Krzysztof Penderecki, Henryk Górecki, Wojciech Kilar and Henryk Wieniawski. Due to its mature content, Jekyll & Hyde is recommended for ages 13+. Parental discretion is advised.

MORE UPCOMING PRODUCTIONS

Coppélia | March 8–17, 2024

Ellie Caulkins Opera House

Ballet MasterWorks | April 12–21, 2024

Featuring George Balanchine’s Rubies, Yoshihisa Arai’s Boléro, and Three Views of a Mountain, a world premiere choreographed by Lauren Lovette.

Ellie Caulkins Opera House

ABOUT COLORADO BALLET

Presenting exceptional classical ballet and innovative contemporary dance through performances, training, education, and community engagement, Colorado Ballet continues to inspire and grow an increasingly diverse audience base in Denver, Colorado. Established in 1961 by Lillian Covillo and Freidann Parker, Colorado Ballet is a non-profit organization celebrating 63 years of excellence. As a world-class professional company serving over 100,000 national and international patrons, Colorado Ballet presents 58 performances annually to sold-out audiences in the 2,000-seat Ellie Caulkins Opera House. The Company’s 36 professional dancers and 22 studio company dancers come from worldwide. Colorado Ballet’s The Armstrong Center for Dance, a 35,000 square-foot building, boasts eight state-of-the-art professional dance studios and amenities for the professional Company. Under the direction of Artistic Director Gil Boggs, Colorado Ballet performs classical ballet masterpieces, full-length story ballets and its critically acclaimed repertory production Ballet MasterWorks, featuring varied works from neoclassical ballets to world premieres. Each year, the Raydean Acevedo Colorado Ballet Academy serves over 1,200 students, from toddlers to seniors. Colorado Ballet’s Education & Community Engagement offers programs to students and community members, making over 25,000 contacts and reaching over 200 schools and organizations annually. Participants come from a variety of backgrounds and socioeconomic statuses, including youth, families, teachers, and people with and without disabilities. For more information, please visit coloradoballet.org.