Greeley Police Organizes Regional Law Enforcement Job Fair on January 27

Recruiters from as many as 30 law enforcement agencies plan to attend the Northern Colorado Law Enforcement Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on January 27. The event occurs at the Public Safety Institute on the Aims Community College Windsor campus, 1130 Southgate Drive, in Windsor, Colorado.

The sizes of the departments and sheriff’s offices attending vary, but they all have one thing in common.

“We are all looking for individuals excited to serve their community for various reasons,” said Greeley Police Department Training Sergeant Wes Doney. “A law enforcement career is unique. Officers are called upon to build trust, respect, and community pride.”

For those who want to gain some experience in the field before becoming a police officer, recruiters for detentions and dispatch centers plan to attend the job fair as well.

Greeley Police Department is organizing the job fair. Doney wants the regional job fair to become an annual event.

“Greeley PD receives positive support from our community. We focus on training and preparing our officers to succeed,” Doney said. “We are competitive with surrounding agencies and offer an attractive retirement package.”

Greeley officers can receive an annual salary of $105,466 after five years. Lateral transfers can earn the same amount, depending on agency size and level of experience.

“Law enforcement is an essential part of every community,” Doney said. “We welcome all individuals who want to make a difference in their communities to join us at the Northern Colorado Law Enforcement Job Fair.”

For more info about the job fair and the Greeley Police Department, email training@greeleypd.com or visit greeleypd.com.