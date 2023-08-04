Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Nana Coreen Zakaria | Colorado African Cultural Center

We are excited to announce the 7th Annual Colorado Dashiki Festival, which will be held at Levitt Pavilion Denver on August 12 at 3 p.m. This free event promises to bring a sense of diversity, integration, and inclusivity to Colorado.

The Colorado Dashiki Festival is an annual event that celebrates the vibrant culture and history of the African diaspora. This year’s festival promises to be the biggest and best yet, with a wide range of activities, including live music, dance performances, food vendors, and cultural exhibits.

For more information call (303) 872-0816