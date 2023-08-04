Scambuster Corner: The Most Recent Scams from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

BEWARE –

IRS EMAILS for Economic Impact Payment and IRS Retention Credit – don’t be fooled by the logo – these are scams to get your personal information.

EXTORTION EMAILS telling you the scammer has access to all your devices and is tracking everything you do. He has all the “dirty” stuff on you, and if you pay in Bitcoin, he won’t share all the bad stuff you have done.

Or it is from a private investigator that is protecting you from the scammer for a payment in Bitcoin. Remember – bitcoin is the scammer’s method of payment so you can never trace it.

LAW ENFORCEMENT IMPOSTERS letting you know there is a warrant for your arrest, and you must pay now. By Venmo or Zelle. Remember – law enforcement never asks for money over the phone, and legitimate companies don’t ask for payment in Venmo or Zelle.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) SCAMS are on the rise. AI can capture a snippet of a voice on the internet or from your answering machine and spin a scam like a grandparent scam or a friend calling you for money. It sounds just like them – but it is fake. AI can also create fake product endorsements and reviews and fake videos.

Remember that there is an emotion (fear, sense of urgency, curiosity, excitement) attached to every scam. STOP if this happens – never pay by money/gift card, Venmo, Zelle, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency (like Bitcoin).

Please let your friends and senior friends know of these scammers at larimer.org