Colorado State Lagoon Concert Series to Kick off on June 12

The concerts, located on the Lory Student Center’s west lawn, are scheduled on select Wednesdays throughout June and July from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

June 12 | Graham Good & The Painters: With infectious energy and classic songwriting, this group specializes in feel good funk-folk-rock. The band has played iconic Denver venues, such as Red Rocks, The Ogden, The Gothic and The Bluebird.

June 19 | The Reminders: This musical trio seamlessly blends soulful sounds and roots music with insightful messages and thoughtful lyrics. The group consists of Brussels-born emcee Big Samir and Queens-born emcee and vocalist Aja Black, a collective creative force that’s hard to beat.

June 26 | That Eighties Band: This totally tubular band features members who have shared the stage with Def Leppard, The Who, ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Doobie Brothers, Quiet Riot, Dream Theater, Great White, WASP, Ratt and Megadeth. Get ready for a blast from the past. Public Service Appreciation Night (first responder vehicles on-site to experience).

July 10 | Pandas & People: This Colorado-based band has a unique sound blending organic instruments with layers of upbeat pop sounds and hook-laden songwriting. P&P’s recorded material continues to become more eclectic with each release. CSU Alumni Night Out + Rams Against Hunger Food Drive

July 17 | Pink Hawks: Pink Hawks are composed of master-level world musicianship garnering comparisons to musicians such as Fela Kuti’s Afro-beat, Mulatu Astatke’s Ethiopiques Jazz, “Sun Ra’s melodically off-the-rails piano playing and the languid, sonically adventurous atmospheres of Yo La Tengo.”

July 24 | Alysia Kraft with Special Guests: Alysia Kraft’s sophomore EP, “Electric Blooms,” is a hard-hitting, hook-laden batch of indie rock that balances warmth, quirk, play and catharsis in equal parts. Kraft’s long been a part of the Northern Colorado music scene — a genuinely powerful conductor of collective energy. Educator Appreciation Night + School is Cool fundraiser.