Colorado State Lagoon Concert Series to Kick off on June 12

Colorado State University’s popular summertime tradition, the Lagoon Concert Series, is back with six free concerts.
Voted Best Outdoor Concert in the Readers’ Choice Best of NOCO awards, the Lagoon Concert Series kicks off on Wednesday, June 12, with modern rock band Graham Good & The Painters. The concerts are scheduled on select Wednesdays throughout June and July from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Last year, the Lagoon Concert Series had an average of 3,000-3,500 people attending each show. The concerts spotlight local, Colorado-based bands that sometimes include CSU alumni. The family friendly concerts also feature local food trucks as well as other interactive activities and special events.
The Lagoon Concert Series has been a signature summertime tradition at CSU for more than 25 years. Summer campus concerts date back to the 1970s and 1980s, but it wasn’t until the 1997 Spring Creek Flood that the concerts became an annual tradition.
Lagoon Concert Series schedule
The concerts, located on the Lory Student Center’s west lawn, are scheduled on select Wednesdays throughout June and July from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
June 12 | Graham Good & The Painters: With infectious energy and classic songwriting, this group specializes in feel good funk-folk-rock. The band has played iconic Denver venues, such as Red Rocks, The Ogden, The Gothic and The Bluebird.
June 19 | The Reminders: This musical trio seamlessly blends soulful sounds and roots music with insightful messages and thoughtful lyrics. The group consists of Brussels-born emcee Big Samir and Queens-born emcee and vocalist Aja Black, a collective creative force that’s hard to beat.
June 26 | That Eighties Band: This totally tubular band features members who have shared the stage with Def Leppard, The Who, ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Doobie Brothers, Quiet Riot, Dream Theater, Great White, WASP, Ratt and Megadeth. Get ready for a blast from the past. Public Service Appreciation Night (first responder vehicles on-site to experience).
July 10 | Pandas & People: This Colorado-based band has a unique sound blending organic instruments with layers of upbeat pop sounds and hook-laden songwriting. P&P’s recorded material continues to become more eclectic with each release. CSU Alumni Night Out + Rams Against Hunger Food Drive
July 17 | Pink Hawks: Pink Hawks are composed of master-level world musicianship garnering comparisons to musicians such as Fela Kuti’s Afro-beat, Mulatu Astatke’s Ethiopiques Jazz, “Sun Ra’s melodically off-the-rails piano playing and the languid, sonically adventurous atmospheres of Yo La Tengo.”
July 24 | Alysia Kraft with Special Guests: Alysia Kraft’s sophomore EP, “Electric Blooms,” is a hard-hitting, hook-laden batch of indie rock that balances warmth, quirk, play and catharsis in equal parts. Kraft’s long been a part of the Northern Colorado music scene — a genuinely powerful conductor of collective energy. Educator Appreciation Night + School is Cool fundraiser.
