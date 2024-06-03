Woman Dies in Rafting Accident on Poudre River 

On Thursday, May 30, 2024, at approximately 12:55 pm, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received several reports of an empty commercial river raft in the Poudre River. Callers reported that the raft was near the Greyrock Trailhead on Highway 14. Nearby rafters asked passersby to call 911.

While responding, emergency personnel learned that there had been an accident involving a group from a local rafting company. One adult woman was injured when the raft struck a bridge pylon; she was receiving CPR on the riverbank when first responders arrived. All other members of the group were out of the water and unhurt. A UCHealth ambulance crew transported the injured woman to a hospital. Sadly, she was later pronounced deceased. Her identity and cause of death will be released at a later time by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

“This is a tragic loss that deeply impacts someone’s loved ones and our whole community,” said Captain Tim Keeton, who oversees the Emergency Services division. “We’ll continue supporting her family in the difficult days ahead. Thank you to our dispatchers, deputies, Emergency Services personnel, medical teams, victim’s advocates, and partner agencies for their work on this incredibly difficult call.”

Responding agencies included LCSO Patrol and Emergency Services, Poudre Canyon Fire Protection District, and UCHealth ambulance. The raft became stuck in the pylon during the crash and may be visible until it can be safely removed.