Colorado Swing October 15 at Avalon Ballroom

12th Night Ball at Lincoln Center, put on by Avery Center. Daniel Eastman and Maya from Maya's Ballroom dance. Photo credit William La Mont Photography.

Colorado Swing big band swing dance at the Avalon Ballroom will take place on Saturday, October 15 from 7 to 11 pm at 6185 Arapahoe Road in Boulder at 7 pm.

The dance will feature an American Vernacular Dance lesson and 8 to 11 pm will offer a big band dance by Colorado Swing.

Tickets are available at the door for $20 ($10 for students).

The Avalon is the premier dance venue in Colorado with a professional cushioned dance floor, great sound, and comfortable surroundings. You do not need a dance partner so come early at 7 pm to meet new friends and dance partners.

The Avalon Ballroom no longer requires Covid vaccinations.

Please read their complete policy and safety recommendations at boulderdance.org/avalon-use-policy-in-the-time-of-covid/.

For directions and additional event information visit coloradoswing.comfacebook.com/ColoradoSwing, boulderdance.org, facebook.com/groups/679110232131406/.

