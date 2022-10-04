Colorado Swing October 15 at Avalon Ballroom

Colorado Swing big band swing dance at the Avalon Ballroom will take place on Saturday, October 15 from 7 to 11 pm at 6185 Arapahoe Road in Boulder at 7 pm.

The dance will feature an American Vernacular Dance lesson and 8 to 11 pm will offer a big band dance by Colorado Swing.

Tickets are available at the door for $20 ($10 for students).

The Avalon is the premier dance venue in Colorado with a professional cushioned dance floor, great sound, and comfortable surroundings. You do not need a dance partner so come early at 7 pm to meet new friends and dance partners.

The Avalon Ballroom no longer requires Covid vaccinations.

Please read their complete policy and safety recommendations at boulderdance.org/avalon-use-policy-in-the-time-of-covid/.

For directions and additional event information visit coloradoswing.com, facebook.com/ColoradoSwing, boulderdance.org, facebook.com/groups/679110232131406/.