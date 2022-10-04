On Saturday, September 17 Michael Steven Wayne Cordova (04/29/2004) was released from the hospital and booked into the Larimer County Jail on an arrest warrant alleging the following:

2 counts of attempted 1st-degree murder of a peace officer (F2)

2 counts of 1st-degree assault on a peace officer (F3)

2 counts of felony menacing (F5)

Mandatory sentencing for violent crimes

The bond is $500,000 and a booking photo is attached.

The charges are merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.

All previous information released about this CIRT investigation is available at larimer.gov/spotlights/2022/09/08/fort-collins-police-services-officer-involved-shooting-update.