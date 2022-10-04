Banner Fort Collins Opens New Operating Room New Surgical Space Will Accommodate Robotic-Assisted Procedures

Banner Fort Collins Medical Center will offer robotic-assisted surgery with the opening of the hospital’s third operating room in October.

The public is invited to attend an open house for the new operating room 3-5 pm on Monday, October 3. The hospital is located at 4700 Lady Moon Drive, Fort Collins. At the open house, team members will demonstrate their new daVinci Xi Robotic Surgery System.

“The addition of a third operating room at Banner Fort Collins is a great benefit for our bariatric program and will allow surgeons to perform robotic-assisted surgery for patients when that is appropriate,” said Alan Qualls, chief executive officer for Banner Health in Northern Colorado. “The third OR also increases access for other surgical patients, which is important now that the hospital is designated as a Level 4 trauma center, and we grow in other specialties.”

Robotic-assisted surgery allows the surgeon to work with interactive robotic arms along with a high-performance vision system to do surgeries. Sitting at a surgical console, the surgeon directs the robot’s long arms that are placed in the surgical area through small incisions. The surgeon can better access hard-to-reach areas in the body. This approach to surgery has been shown to provide a shorter recovery time, less blood loss, and faster return-to-work times. The robot can be used for several types of surgeries at Banner Fort Collins including bariatric, general, gynecologic, and urologic surgeries.

The operating room also will be used for traditional surgeries in areas such as orthopedics, general surgery, gynecology, podiatry, neurology and spine, endoscopy, and urology. People interested in visiting the hospital for the open house can come through the main entrance. All visitors are asked to wear a mask while in the hospital.

Banner Fort Collins Medical Center is a nonprofit, acute-care hospital offering emergency services, medical imaging, surgery, intensive care, obstetrics, and medical/surgical beds equipped with telemedicine technology. It is part of Banner Health, one of the largest nonprofit healthcare systems in the country with 30 hospitals located in six states.

For more information, please visit bannerhealth.com/fortcollins.