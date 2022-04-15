Come Join Us at the Hello Spring Family Bike Ride

Join North Forty News, New SCENE Weekly, and Recycled Cycles, Sunday, April 24th for a FAMILY FRIENDLY bike ride!

The ride will start at Recycled Cycles & proceed up the Mason Trail to the Spring Creek Trail where we will stop at Edora Park for popsicles.

After a leisurely rest, we will proceed back to the bike store for Hot Dogs & Ice-Cold Beer from our friends at Purpose Brewing!

Round trip (8.2) mi

And, be sure to enter for our FREE BIKE giveaway!

North Forty News and Recycled Cycles have teamed up to give away a GT Transeo Comp gravel bike. The $800 bike will be given away on April 24th! Enter the drawing at northfortynews.com/bikegiveaway