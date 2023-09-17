CooperSmith’s Pub & Brewing Presents CooperFest 2023: A Week-Long Celebration of CooperSmith’s Hand-Crafted Food, Beer & Cheer 

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

CooperSmith’s Pub & Brewing, a leading craft brewery and pub in Fort Collins is thrilled to announce CooperFest 2023, a week-long fall-themed celebration complete with a special menu, prizes, and live music. This exciting event marks CooperSmith’s 34th anniversary and will showcase its food and craft beer with a special week-long tasting menu.

“We are thrilled to host CooperFest 2023 and share this fun occasion with our loyal customers and the Fort Collins community. It’s not just about celebrating our anniversary; it’s about celebrating the joy of our community coming together,” says Dwight Hall, President and Auxiliary Brewer at CooperSmith’s Pub & Brewing.

CooperFest 2023 will be a week-long celebration suitable for the entire family. The event boasts a carefully crafted week-long menu with optional beer pairings, providing a fun fall-forward experience. In appreciation of their loyal customers, there will be double reward points throughout the week. Loyalty members will also be able to win free beer for an entire year. Even the family’s youngest members are included, with a kids’ coloring contest sparking their creativity. On the event’s final day, there will be live music to finish off the week.

CooperSmith’s Pub & Brewing has always set a high standard for excellence in the craft brewery & restaurant industry. With CooperFest 2023, they are taking it a step further by delivering an Oktoberfest celebration for the whole Fort Collins community. Learn more here: https://coopersmithspub. com/cooperfest/

About CooperSmith’s Pub & Brewery

CooperSmith’s Pub & Brewery has been a cornerstone of Fort Collins’ craft beer culture and scratch-made food since 1989. Over the years, CooperSmith’s has been a witness to the growth and evolution of Fort Collins, and it has remained a steadfast supporter of the city’s unique culture and spirit. With a passion for brewing exceptional beers, great food, and contributing to the community, CooperSmith’s stands as a symbol of creativity, innovation, and camaraderie. The brewery’s commitment to quality and community-driven initiatives has earned it a dedicated following of beer enthusiasts.