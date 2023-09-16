Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department Mountain Festival Draws Large Crowd

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department Mountain Festival, held Saturday, Sept. 9, drew more than 2,700 attendees.

“The outstanding line-up of musicians, attractions for the entire family, and perfect weather in an idyllic mountain setting drew festival goers from Colorado and Wyoming,” says H.J. Siegel, festival coordinator. “The appreciation shown to our volunteer firefighters was heartwarming in recognizing their hard work and dedication.”

The music presented live onstage in partnership with the Bohemian Foundation were Liz Barnez, Also Known As, Choice City Trio, Sunflowers and Sawdust, and Rusty 44. Firefighters performed demonstrations throughout the day and answered questions, as did the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office members.

Free ice cream was a popular attraction, as was the kid’s area featuring ranch animals and activities. The used book sale featured more than 20,000 books. All 105 homemade pies and other baked goods were sold out within the first four hours of the event. The silent auction featured over 250 generously donated items that proved very popular. Craft vendors, food trucks, and not-for-profit organizations were busy.

“The festival sponsors, donors, and volunteers make this annual event possible,” adds Siegel. “Our deepest gratitude goes to each one of them as well as to all who attended, helping us celebrate our volunteer firefighters.”

The annual festival is the Saturday after Labor Day. Updates throughout the year are available at https://festival.RCVFD.org

All proceeds benefit the 100 percent volunteer, 501(c)(3) donation-funded Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department (RCVFD).