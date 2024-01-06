Country Artist Lydia Loveless to Headline Armory in Fort Collins

Beloved alt-country artist Lydia Loveless (she/her/they/them) will headline The Armory on February 2nd in support of their fantastic new album Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again, released in September via the resurgent Bloodshot Records to career-high praise from Pitchfork (“their latest and best album”), Bandcamp Daily (Essential Releases), Sound Opinions, Brooklyn Vegan (Influences feature), Paste, American Songwriter, LA Weekly, NPR Music (notable release), No Depression, CNN, and more–stream the LP at all DSPs HERE or via SoundCloud HERE.

Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again retains Loveless’ iconic vintage country heart and heartland rock soul, but also presents a newly captivating and matured sound akin to Rumors and Tusk-era Fleetwood Mac. Singles “Sex and Money,” “Runaway,” “Toothache,” and “Poor Boy” are a great showcase of this and earned standout press from Rolling Stone (Songs You Need), UPROXX (Best New Indie), Stereogum, and many others.

“Typecast Loveless at your peril. Loveless has become one of the finest songwriters working today, a fully formed artist who keeps outdoing their previous work with each album.” – Sound Opinions

“…Loveless expands their musical palette—songs like the radiant ‘Poor Boy’ have more in common with ‘80s paisley pop than country music—and delivers it all with an effortlessness that even excellent past efforts have lacked.” – Bandcamp Daily

Around the release of 2020’s Daughter on their own label, Loveless was living in North Carolina with their boyfriend at the time, stuck, away from the stages that they grew up on, isolated from their family, and going stir-crazy. As the world came undone and then back together again, Loveless returned to Columbus, OH, where their career first began. Starting anew, they found part-time work as an engineer at a recording studio (Secret Studios) and began processing the last two years of their life. The title of their new album, Nothing’s Gonna Stand In My Way Again, came easy–like a mantra from the heavens. “It’s definitely the proudest I’ve ever been of something I’ve made,” Loveless says in a feature for Columbus Monthly. And while the album mines a lot of desolate subject matter, Loveless feels it’s more hopeful than their previous work: “COVID blew up my life, and then I blew up my life again when I broke up with my boyfriend. So I guess the overall theme is rebuilding everything.”