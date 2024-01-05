Fort Collins Mayor and City Councilmembers to Be Sworn in Jan. 9

The recently elected Fort Collins Mayor and City Councilmembers will take their oaths of office during a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, at City Hall, 300 Laporte Ave.

The public is invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony; a reception will follow.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

Please RSVP at cityoffortcollinscouncil.rsvpify.com.

In November 2023, Fort Collins voters re-elected Mayor Jeni Arndt, District 2 Councilmember Julie Pignataro, and District 6 Councilmember Emily Francis. They elected Melanie Potyondy to represent District 4 on the Fort Collins City Council.