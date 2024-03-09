Double Wide: 90’s Country Party to Bring Country Fan Fun to Fort Collins

by Blaine Howerton | New SCENE
Get your tight Wranglers on, do your hair up big, and see why the band “Double Wide” sells out shows everywhere with its unique blend of music and comedy.
For fans of George Strait, Brad Paisley, Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, and Brooks & Dunn; the Double Wide 90’s Country Party brings all those songs you love from Alan, Garth, Shania, and more, along with a full comedy show that’ll have you singin’, laughin’, and dancin’ all night long.
Double Wide has recently performed for fans at Colorado Mammoth games, bringing energy, fun, and nostalgia to Ball Arena.
Even people who aren’t country fans have commented about how much fun their performances are.
According to Country Insider, Double Wide was started by KYGO radio (Denver) afternoon show host Shawn Patrick.
“After five years I guess it’s time to come clean… I love 90’s country music so much that I started a band,” Patrick posted on Instagram. “I wanted it to be like nothing else you’d see at a typical concert though, so I introduced some elements of theater into it, and Double Wide was born,” said Patrick.
For more information about Double Wide, visit their Facebook page – facebook.com/DoubleWide90s
To purchase tickets for the Fort Collins show, visit z2ent.com/aggie-theatre.
Aggie Theatre
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Doors: 7pm | Show: 8pm
Tickets on sale now HERE
Advance: $20 / Day of Show: $25 (+fees)
Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.
BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released!Click to Donate
Be the first to comment