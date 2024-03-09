Double Wide: 90’s Country Party to Bring Country Fan Fun to Fort Collins

by Blaine Howerton | New SCENE

Get your tight Wranglers on, do your hair up big, and see why the band “Double Wide” sells out shows everywhere with its unique blend of music and comedy.

For fans of George Strait, Brad Paisley, Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, and Brooks & Dunn; the Double Wide 90’s Country Party brings all those songs you love from Alan, Garth, Shania, and more, along with a full comedy show that’ll have you singin’, laughin’, and dancin’ all night long.

Double Wide has recently performed for fans at Colorado Mammoth games, bringing energy, fun, and nostalgia to Ball Arena.

Even people who aren’t country fans have commented about how much fun their performances are.

According to Country Insider, Double Wide was started by KYGO radio (Denver) afternoon show host Shawn Patrick.

“After five years I guess it’s time to come clean… I love 90’s country music so much that I started a band,” Patrick posted on Instagram. “I wanted it to be like nothing else you’d see at a typical concert though, so I introduced some elements of theater into it, and Double Wide was born,” said Patrick.

For more information about Double Wide, visit their Facebook page – facebook.com/DoubleWide90s

To purchase tickets for the Fort Collins show, visit z2ent.com/aggie-theatre.

Aggie Theatre

Saturday, May 11, 2024

Doors: 7pm | Show: 8pm

Tickets on sale now HERE

Advance: $20 / Day of Show: $25 (+fees)