Greeley Shares Accomplishments, Vision at State of the City Address

Mayor John Gates delivered the 2024 State the City address Thursday, February 29, at the Union Colony Civic Center to a crowd of over 340 community members and city leaders. The event kicked off with remarks by Greeley City Manager Raymond C. Lee III, followed by Mayor Gates’ keynote, which highlighted progress made in 2023 and outlined Greeley’s future challenges and opportunities.

The city’s 2037 Strategic Plan – with seven focus areas – has served as a roadmap for city leaders, council and employees as they look ahead and prepare for Greeley’s future.

“These priorities are the direct result of ideas and suggestions that the City Council heard from residents in community surveys and council conversations with you all,” Gates said.

Growth, economic development, public safety and housing took center stage for the evening as both Lee and Gates shared that Greeley’s population is expected to double – from more than 100,000 to over 200,000 – by 2060.

“Those who came before us knew the importance of planning,” Gates said. “We have benefited from their foresight. Likewise, we must continue to prepare for future growth today. From housing to infrastructure, and from safety to business growth, we must take purposeful steps forward with eyes to the future.”

Economic Development

In 2023, the city received 411 new business license applications; commercial property values increased; and unemployment dropped to 3%. Gates pointed to Alquist 3D’s recent relocation to Greeley as an example of how business growth can benefit the community through job opportunities, increases in local spending, a broader tax base, and resources for infrastructure maintenance and improvement. Alquist is collaborating with Aims Community College, the City of Greeley and Weld County Habitat for Humanity on multiple initiatives across the community.

The mayor also noted that in 2023, the city was one of 17 cities across the nation selected for the “Good Jobs, Great Cities” learning network, which will help Greeley secure federal grants and further development.

Housing for All

“To have thriving communities, we must have affordable housing, and it’s a challenge we’re urgently addressing,” Gates said.

He pointed out that housing needs range from homes for young families and seniors to multigenerational households and unhoused communities. The Housing and Homeless Solutions Department and Homelessness to Housing Intensive Care Management Team have secured $4.7 million in grant funds and housed over 75 people so far. The Mayor’s Task Force on Homelessness – comprised of community members and stakeholders – shows community support to decrease homelessness in Greeley by 70% in four years and combat chronic homelessness.

Safety and Security

In 2023, the Greeley Police Department used data and public feedback to dedicate hours strategically in areas with higher crime and traffic accident rates. As demand for emergency services increases, first responders, firefighters and police are evaluating staffing, infrastructure response time and the well-being of employees.

Infrastructure and Mobility

The City Council will review findings from the Waste Diversion Study as the city recognizes the importance of sustainability and recycling options for residents. The city announced a 12-month micromobility pilot that will launch this summer.

Water and Sewer continued to monitor drinking water for reliability and safety and received more than $18 million in grants to fund the Gold Hill Pipeline project to address potential water disruptions from wildfires, floods, and other hazards.

Since its inception 30 years ago, the city’s Food Tax has funded recreation facility maintenance, locker room remodels, accessible playgrounds, athletic fields irrigation replacements, and Poudre River Trail repairs. Still, with a population that is at least 20% larger than it was ten years ago, the city is maximizing the usage of Greeley’s aging infrastructure. The current population “increases the need for resources if we’re to keep pace with maintenance on these essential services and resources,” Gates said.

Gates also discussed priorities like the city’s quality-of-life amenities, which in 2023 included a 42% increase in Union Colony Civic Center ticket sales and maxed-out participation in recreation youth sports. For additional details on all seven focus areas, read the attached transcript of the address or visit www.greeleygov.com.