Doug’s Diner: Tantalizingly Delicious and a Great Spot!

By Blaine Howerton

Writing these columns is always fun. That’s why when I decided to meet my cousin for lunch, I figured we’d give a 14-year Fort Collins staple a visit. Doug’s Diner was established in 2010.

Doug’s Diner has never disappointed me, and my cousin agreed!

The restaurant is in the Front Range Village at Council Tree on the Southside of Fort Collins.

We set the “date” and met at lunchtime on a weekday.

The menu was just as tempting as I have always remembered. Doug’s Diner’s Green Chile is fabulous, and I wanted it! Green Chile always tempts me, and believe me — I know good green Chile!

But a good old-fashioned BLT was in the cards for me this time.

The $12.75 sourdough sandwich has House Carved Turkey, lettuce, tomato, thick-cut diced bacon, guacamole, Chipotle Aioli, and Sharp Cheddar.

It comes with a side of fries- fresh and delicious. It didn’t disappoint! I ate every crumb. I might have licked the plate if the family at the table next to me wouldn’t have taken offense.

My cousin ordered the Eggs Benedict. Also, it’s a wise choice!

Doug’s Diner is a day diner. Their 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. hours make it an excellent spot for breakfast or lunch.

And, if you prefer to avoid sitting at a table by yourself, the bar offers a great seat for people-watching while you wait for your freshly made goodness.

There’s no question why one of Doug’s Day Diner’s menu items (the Black Betty Burger) was voted by SCENE Magazine as Best of the City in 2016. And, yes, they still have it! The seemingly odd combination of Peanut butter, fresh diced green chile, Sharp Cheddar, & Blackberry Jam on a burger is unique and delicious!

We’ll renew our 2016 pick in this series and call Doug’s Day Diner in Fort Collins a New SCENE Pick!

Be sure to check out their full menu on their website at dougsdiner.com.