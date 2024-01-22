Coopersmith’s Pub & Brewing Announces February Fish Fry 

CooperSmith’s has announced its offer for the February fish fry special, available this year throughout February. No longer limited to just Wednesdays, this month-long promotion features a generous portion of perfectly fried Walleye, golden-brown fries, and a side of flavorful tartar sauce with a kick of lemon.

“We wanted to make sure that everyone who loves our fish fry has the opportunity to enjoy it,” says Dwight Hall, President and Auxiliary Brewer at CooperSmith’s. “By offering our special fried walleye, fries, and tartar with lemon every day in February, we’re providing our customers with the ultimate flexibility to savor this classic dish at their convenience.”

Fort Collins’s first official brewpub, CooperSmith’s Pub & Brewing, has been quenching the thirst of craft beer connoisseurs and feeding the hunger of “foodies” in Northern Colorado since 1989. Over the years, it has become a staple in Old Town Fort Collins dining scene and a pioneer in the city’s world-famous craft brew culture—renowned as one of the region’s most respected beer festivals with its medal-winning small-batch beer.

Whether you’re a fan of fish fry or looking to explore CooperSmith’s culinary offerings, February is the perfect time to visit. Enjoy the Fried Walleye and experience exceptional dining at its best.

For more information about CooperSmith’s February Fish Fry, including hours of operation and additional menu offerings, please visit coopersmithspub.com.