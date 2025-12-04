Elizabeth Hotel Hosts All-Day Music Experience for Colorado Gives Day

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free performances highlight local talent and community support

Fort Collins residents will have a full day of free live music as The Elizabeth Hotel hosts its Fourth Annual Music Experience on Tuesday, December 9, running from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The event celebrates Colorado Gives Day with a showcase of local and regional performers, creating a space where community, creativity, and charitable giving come together.

This year’s lineup features a packed schedule, including Sugar Britches, Crooked Rugs, Aubrey Dale, iZCALLi, Nathaniel Riley, Eva Rose King, no fauna, Magnie and Amadeux, RLY ORY, and Glen Phillips. With music filling the hotel throughout the day, guests can drop in anytime to enjoy performances and support the spirit of generosity that defines Colorado Gives Day.

The experience is free and open to the public, offering Northern Colorado residents a welcoming way to participate in the season of giving. More details are available at: https://www.krfcfm.org/colorado-gives-day/

