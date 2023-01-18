Experience Hawaiian Quilting at Global Village Museum

Traditional Hawaiian Quilting: History, Characteristics, and Techniques will be presented from 6-7:30 pm Tuesday, February 14, at the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures. The program is in conjunction with Textiles: Exploring Boundaries in the Museum’s Main Gallery.

Jean Krause, a Hawaiian quilter for over 25 years, will explain the significance of various Hawaiian quilt design elements. Born in Oahu, Krause will also demonstrate the creation of a traditional Hawaiian quilt.

Stunning quilts have been made in the unique Hawaiian style for over 200 years. “In the early 1820s, native Hawaiian women learned to make cloth quilts from missionaries to the Sandwich Islands,” said Krause. “Their designs were inspired by the natural beauty all around them, and their quilts replaced traditional bed coverings made of kapa, a cloth made from the bark of native trees.”

Admission to the program is $5 per person, and advance reservations are recommended at globalvillagemuseum.org. Light refreshments will be served, and registrants will enjoy free admission to the Museum’s four galleries prior to the program.

Textiles: Exploring Boundaries showcases extraordinary fabrics and cloths as well as examines our assumptions and perceptions about what constitutes a textile. Learn also about textiles in architecture, in the environment, and in arts and crafts. The exhibit runs through March 25.

The Global Village Museum is located at 200 West Mountain Avenue, and Museum hours are 11 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Saturday. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students, $1 for ages 4-15, and free for children three and under. Adult tours receive discounted admission of $3/person. For more information, visit globalvillagemuseum.org or call 970-221-4600.