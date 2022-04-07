Fabulous Fashion Show Showcases Girl Scout Uniforms

A free and virtual fashion show of Girl Scout uniforms through the years will be presented Thursday, April 7, from 6-7:30 pm. The show is in conjunction with Girl Scouts Impact the World at the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures.

The exhibit, curated by the Girl Scouts of Colorado History Committee, explores the Girl Scouts’ worldwide impact through their courage, confidence, and character. From an initial meeting of 18 girls in 1912 in Savannah, Georgia, there are now 10 million Girl Scouts and Girl Guides in over 150 countries. Girl Scouts, founded by Juliette Gordon Low, celebrated its 110th anniversary on March 12.

The Zoom presentation will feature Girl Scouts modeling over 30 vintage uniforms from 1919 to 2000. Participants will also learn about Girl Scout activities and involvement during each time period. Registration is required at globalvillagemuseum.org, and registrants will receive the Zoom invitation on the day before the program. The exhibit runs through May 21, 2022. The Global Village Museum is located at 200 W. Mountain Avenue, and Museum hours are 11 am to 5 pm Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit globalvillagemuseum.org or call 970-221-4600.