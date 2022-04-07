Gnome Road or Elf Lane / Red Feather Lakes

Looking for a magical family adventure?

Try a day trip to Red Feather Lakes and see if you can locate Gnome Road or Elf Lane, just a stone’s throw from the town center. Apache Lake and Hiawatha Lake to be exact.

There you’ll find (hidden in the woods) an eclectic ceramic collection of Gnomes, Elves, and other mythical creatures tucked in the nooks and crannies of the forest. The collection has grown throughout the years through local community contributions.

But as the Elf Road sign warns, “Do not take us, break us, or relocate us, as we live here on Elf Lane to watch over children and all the little animals.”

For more information, please visit them on Facebook at Red Feather Lakes Elf Lane.



