Today’s Weather: 4/7/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be windy with a mix of clouds and sun with an average high around 57F and winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies with an average low around 27F and winds N at 15 to 25 mph, becoming WSW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 11 34 54 23 Berthoud 6 38 59 28 Fort Collins 8 37 57 27 Greeley 3 35 56 25 Laporte 11 37 56 28 Livermore 8 28 38 27 Loveland 14 37 58 29 Red Feather Lakes 6 19 41 29 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 21 30 44 32 Wellington 17 37 55 24 Windsor 7 39 57 26 *As of April 7, 2022 7:45am