Today’s Weather: 4/7/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be windy with a mix of clouds and sun with an average high around 57F and winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Tonight we’ll see clear skies with an average low around 27F and winds N at 15 to 25 mph, becoming WSW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|11
|34
|54
|23
|Berthoud
|6
|38
|59
|28
|Fort Collins
|8
|37
|57
|27
|Greeley
|3
|35
|56
|25
|Laporte
|11
|37
|56
|28
|Livermore
|8
|28
|38
|27
|Loveland
|14
|37
|58
|29
|Red Feather Lakes
|6
|19
|41
|29
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|21
|30
|44
|32
|Wellington
|17
|37
|55
|24
|Windsor
|7
|39
|57
|26
|*As of April 7, 2022 7:45am
