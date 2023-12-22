Family-Friendly Shows Make for Lasting Memories

Most of the shows in VPAC’s winter calendar appeal to a range of ages and interests

Each year, Vilar Performing Arts Center’s (VPAC) Artistic Director, Owen Hutchinson, selects unique performances and events suited perfectly to an all-ages experience. This winter season, the schedule is chock-full of options the whole family will enjoy, ensuring mountain memories last a lifetime.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

VPAC’s Executive Director Cameron Morgan believes attending a performance or special event can be the catalyst to an evening of shared awe.

“The performing arts are a true connector, a binding thread of our collective humanity,” said Morgan. “When you attend a VPAC performance, my hope is that you and your family leave the theater afterward with a sense of wonder, a feeling of inspiration, and a special memory of a wonderful experience that you shared together.”

Family highlights and featured Family Series performances in the winter lineup include VPAC’s holiday shows with Livingston Taylor (Dec. 28) and Michael Carbonaro (Dec. 30), and early 2024 options, such as Alonzo King LINES Ballet (Jan. 14), Momix: ALICE (Jan. 28), SNAP (Feb. 13), STOMP (Feb. 17 and 18), Penn & Teller (March 12), iLUMINATE (March 29), Puppy Pals (April 4), and Let’s Sing Taylor (April 12).

“This winter at VPAC, I’m excited to share these moments of community with our audiences,” added Cameron.

Tickets for VPAC’s entire winter season of shows, including the popular Classical, Dance, and Holiday Series, are on sale now. Below is a full list of all-ages and family-friendly performances to come.

For more information about VPAC’s schedule and to purchase tickets, visit vilarpac.org or call 970-845-8497.

Livingston Taylor – FAMILY SERIES

7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28 | Starting at $38

From top-40 hits “I Will Be in Love with You” and “I’ll Come Running” to “I Can Dream of You” and “Boatman,” the last two recorded by his brother James, Livingston Taylor’s creative output has continued unabated for 50 years.

Michael Carbonaro: Lies on Stage – 2 shows – FAMILY SERIES

5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30 | Starting at $65 ($45 for kids)

The star and executive producer of the hit series, THE CARBONARO EFFECT, Michael Carbonaro entertains audiences through a variety of theatrical mediums.

Alonzo King LINES Ballet: Deep River

7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14 | Starting at $78 ($25 for students)

Bending the lines between classical and contemporary ballet, master choreographer Alonzo King draws on the strengths of his extraordinary dancers, altering the way we look at ballet today.

Josh Turner

Wednesday, Jan. 17 | Starting at $78

Singer-songwriter Josh Turner is the heartbeat of country music and leaves the audience wanting more.

The Lone Bellow

7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 | Starting at $39.50 ($44.50 day of show)

With two No. 1 songs on the Americana Singles Hits, Nashville-based trio The Lone Bellow sings arena-ready rock anthems to sprawling Americana tunes.

Chanticleer

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25 | Starting at $40 ($10 for students)

Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer is known around the world as “an orchestra of voices” for its wide-ranging repertoire and dazzling virtuosity.

Momix: Alice – FAMILY SERIES

7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28 | Starting at $55 ($32 for students)

Blending illusion, acrobatics, magic, and whimsy, MOMIX sends audiences flying down the rabbit hole in Moses Pendleton’s newest creation, ALICE, inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic.

Rachael & Vilray

7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2 | Starting at $39.50

Lake Street Dive singer-songwriter Rachael Price and composer, singer, and guitarist Vilray are the ultimate duo.

Cameron Carpenter, organ

6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4 | Starting at $42 (student $10)

Cameron Carpenter is the world’s most visible organist, the first ever to be nominated for a Grammy Award for a solo album.

Johnny Cash – The Official Concert Experience

7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7 | Starting at $59.50

Hear songs and stories from the “Man in Black” alongside video of Cash from episodes of The Johnny Cash TV Show while a live band and live singers accompany in perfect sync.

Colorado Symphony Featuring Conductor Eun Sun Kim and Pianist Inon Barnatan

6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8 | Starting at $65 (students $25)

Eun Sun Kim, music director of the San Francisco Opera, is the first woman to serve as music director of one of America’s largest opera companies.

SNAP Contemporary Mystery Performance – FAMILY SERIES

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 | Starting at $49.50 ($39.50 Student/Child)

This creative magic show boasts a cast of seven of Korea’s greatest illusion artists.

STOMP – 2 shows – FAMILY SERIES

7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 | Starting at $68 ($45 for kids)

This inventive and invigorating stage show is dance, music and theatrical performance blended in one electrifying rhythm.

Penn & Teller – FAMILY SERIES

7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12 | Starting at $98 ($74 for limited number of kids tickets)

Magic’s legendary duo continues to defy labels — and at times physics and good taste — by redefining the genre of magic.

Ray Chen, Violin

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 | Starting at $48 (students are $10)

Violinist and online personality, Ray Chen redefines what it means to be a classical musician in the 21st century.

BODYTRAFFIC: Bolero by Fernando Hernando Magadan

7 p.m. Friday, March 22 | Starting at $58 (students are $25)

With Bolero, Spanish choreographer Fernando Hernando Magadan sets this reimagining of Ravel’s goliath orchestral work on a company known for its bold, enigmatic presentation.

iLUMINATE – FAMILY SERIES

6:30 p.m. Friday, March 29 | Starting at $48 ($32 for kids)

Some of the country’s top dancers and choreographers create a mind-blowing, multi-sensory live show experience.

Puppy Pals LIVE! – FAMILY SERIES

6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4 | Starting at $38 ($30 for kids)

This family fun action-packed show features adopted and rescued dogs performing spectacular stunts and breathtaking feats.

Let’s Sing Taylor – A Live Band Experience Celebrating Taylor Swift – FAMILY SERIES

7 p.m. Friday, April 12 | Starting at $39.50

The ultimate tribute to the music of Taylor Swift.

About VPAC

Located in the heart of Colorado’s Beaver Creek Resort, the Vilar Performing Arts Center is a 535-seat theatre operated by the Vail Valley Foundation, which presents a variety of year-round performances, including Broadway musicals, concerts, family entertainment, comedy, dance, classical music and more. Visit vilarpac.org for more.

About the Vail Valley Foundation

The Vail Valley Foundation is a 501c3 Colorado nonprofit corporation with a mission to provide leadership in arts, athletics, and education and address community needs to enhance our valley as a place to live, work, and visit.

The organization’s work in education is through YouthPower365, a 501c3 Colorado nonprofit organization. From early childhood to college and career, YouthPower365 provides programs to help youth reach their full potential and support youth and families every step of the way. The Vail Valley Foundation also provides the Vail Valley with several of its most treasured annual events, such as the GoPro Mountain Games, the Birds of Prey Audi FIS Ski World Cup races, the Vail Dance Festival, and the Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights and Alpine Bank ShowDown Town free concert series. The Vail Valley Foundation also manages and operates two performing arts centers, the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek Village and the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail, providing more than 150 Broadway, dance, comedy, classical, rock, pop, jazz, community and family events per year.

Vail Valley Foundation activities and events are in part made possible by cornerstone partners: Town of Vail, Vail Resorts, Beaver Creek Resort Company, GMC, GoPro, Nature Valley, Constellation Brands, CELSIUS Energy, TINCUP Whiskey, and Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate.

To learn more about the Vail Valley Foundation visit vvf.org.