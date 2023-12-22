Windsor Police Investigating Fatal Colorado Blvd. Traffic Accident

A male driver was killed following a traffic accident at the intersection of Cherry Blossom Dr. and Colorado Blvd. in Windsor early Wednesday morning.

At 5:18 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2023, the Windsor Police Department responded to the two-car collision involving a Toyota Corolla and a Chevrolet Silverado. The male driver of the Toyota Corolla was transported to the hospital, where he later died. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was not injured.

The roadway is now open, while the intersection was closed for some time after the collision. The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased male at a later time.

The Windsor Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the accident. Anyone with information who has not already spoken with investigators is asked to contact Officer Cole Salinas at 970 674-6400 or by email at csalinas@windsorgov.com.