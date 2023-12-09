Fat Bike Worlds Returns to Colorado in 2024

The highly anticipated 2024 Fat Bike Worlds is set to make a triumphant return to Colorado in January for its 9th annual celebration of fat-biking excellence. After a brief hiatus from the state, the event is gearing up to take place in the picturesque town of Leadville, promising participants an elevated fat biking experience against the stunning backdrop of the state’s highest peaks.

Leadville, with its rich history, charming downtown, and breathtaking natural beauty, is the perfect setting for the Fat Bike Worlds. The event is renowned for fostering a spirit of fun and camaraderie, and this year’s host, The Cloud City Wheelers, is committed to ensuring an unforgettable experience for all participants.

As Leadville/Lake County’s trail advocacy group, Cloud City Wheelers dedicate themselves to building and maintaining trails year-round throughout the area. They are the driving force behind Colorado’s longest-running winter mountain bike races, the Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series. With over 60 miles of groomed trails in the vicinity, riders can expect a diverse range of options, from windy, narrow groomed singletrack to above-treeline trails offering awe-inspiring views.

The main event of the Fat Bike Worlds will unfold at Colorado Mountain College, utilizing the college’s unique rolling terrain to create a course that challenges riders of all skill levels. Whether you’re a seasoned racer or a novice rider, the event promises excitement and adventure. Additionally, a new and thrilling addition to this year’s lineup is a multi-stage downhill race through Leadville’s historic East Side Mining District, blending the spirit of enduro racing with the exhilaration of fat biking.

To cap off the festivities, Leadville will host a kids’ race and an on-trail snow grooming workshop, providing a perfect conclusion to this action-packed weekend.

Event Details:

Mark your calendars for January 26-28, 2024, and embark on a Leadville vacation filled with fun, parties, new friendships, breathtaking views, and much more. The 2024 Fat Bike Worlds invites you to be a part of this exhilarating weekend.

About Fat Bike Worlds

The Fat Bike Worlds is an annual celebration of fat biking, bringing together enthusiasts from around the world for a weekend of fun, camaraderie, and thrilling races. The event showcases the best in fat biking against the backdrop of stunning locations.

About Cloud City Wheelers

Cloud City Wheelers is Leadville/Lake County’s trail advocacy group, dedicated to building and maintaining trails year-round. They promote and organize Colorado’s longest-running winter mountain bike races, the Leadville Winter Mountain Bike Series. The group plays a vital role in enhancing outdoor recreation opportunities in the region.